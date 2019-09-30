Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Comparing side by side

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Alkermes plc 21 63.42 155.25M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Heat Biologics Inc. and Alkermes plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 5,905,869,525.71% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 736,130,867.71% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Alkermes plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

The average price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,467.09%. On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 50.28% and its average price target is $29.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Alkermes plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.62%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Alkermes plc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.