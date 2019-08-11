Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Comparison side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.22 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,190.11% and an $8 consensus target price. On the other hand, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s potential upside is 430.30% and its consensus target price is $7. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.