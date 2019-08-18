Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Contrasting side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.19 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Heat Biologics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,328.57% for Heat Biologics Inc. with average price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.