Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Contrasting side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,190.11%. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $44, with potential upside of 1,748.74%. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Heat Biologics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.