Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.19 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 16.20 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. From a competition point of view, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,328.57% upside potential. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 45.22% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.