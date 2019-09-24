Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Both Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA Inc. 44 3.06 N/A 3.66 13.16 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 59 2.94 N/A 6.12 10.28

In table 1 we can see Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1% Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Heartland Financial USA Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Heartland Financial USA Inc. is $53, with potential upside of 17.83%. Meanwhile, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.25, while its potential upside is 24.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. looks more robust than Heartland Financial USA Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 97.8% respectively. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Financial USA Inc. 6.91% 8.53% 6.18% 5.58% -17.56% 9.42% Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 1.21% 2.83% -1.96% 5.04% -31.34% 23.17%

For the past year Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Heartland Financial USA Inc.