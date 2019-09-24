Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Both Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heartland Financial USA Inc.
|44
|3.06
|N/A
|3.66
|13.16
|Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.
|59
|2.94
|N/A
|6.12
|10.28
In table 1 we can see Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heartland Financial USA Inc.
|0.00%
|9.6%
|1.1%
|Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|12.9%
|1.1%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.94 shows that Heartland Financial USA Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heartland Financial USA Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Heartland Financial USA Inc. is $53, with potential upside of 17.83%. Meanwhile, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.25, while its potential upside is 24.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. looks more robust than Heartland Financial USA Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 97.8% respectively. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heartland Financial USA Inc.
|6.91%
|8.53%
|6.18%
|5.58%
|-17.56%
|9.42%
|Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.
|1.21%
|2.83%
|-1.96%
|5.04%
|-31.34%
|23.17%
For the past year Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Heartland Financial USA Inc.
