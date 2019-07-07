Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) EPS Estimated At $0.94; Rite Aid (RAD) Shorts Up By 12.47%

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) had an increase of 12.47% in short interest. RAD’s SI was 125.29M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.47% from 111.40M shares previously. With 12.41M avg volume, 10 days are for Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s short sellers to cover RAD’s short positions. The SI to Rite Aid Corporation’s float is 12%. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 2.63 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 72.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.14% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid Sees FY19 Loss $40M-Loss $95M; 19/04/2018 – RITE AID COMMENCES OFFER TO PURCHASE CERTAIN OF ITS OUTSTANDING SERIES OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 – RITE AID REPORTS CONTINUED PROGRESS IN ASSET SALE TO WALGREENS; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Murphy: MURPHY HIGHLIGHTS TOLLAND MANUFACTURER, ACCU-RITE TOOL & MANUFACTURING CO., INC., AS “MURPHY’S MONDAY; 12/04/2018 – RITE AID 4Q ADJ EBITDA $157.4M; 22/03/2018 – Rite Aid Foundation, Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Partner to Launch Prescription Drug Safety Initiative in Pittsburgh-Area High Schools; 19/04/2018 – RITE AID BEGINS OFFER TO BUY SOME OF OUTSTANDING SERIES OF NOTE; 12/04/2018 – RITE AID CORP RAD.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.03, REV VIEW $21.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – RAD SEES DISTRIBUTION, RELATED INVENTORY TRANSFER AFTER SEPT. 1; 12/04/2018 – RITE AID CORP – SAME STORE SALES FROM RETAIL PHARMACY CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER DECREASED 1.7 PERCENT

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $0.94 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 10.59% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. HTLF’s profit would be $34.47 million giving it 11.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s analysts see 3.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 92,781 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 20.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 11,948 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Atwood And Palmer Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 56,045 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 0.03% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 28 shares. Connable Office accumulated 5,145 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Lp has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Winch Advisory Service accumulated 0.01% or 371 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.18% or 76,000 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.61% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 1.49 million shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 12,642 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $490.38 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.