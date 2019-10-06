Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) EPS Estimated At $0.93; Kingstone Companies (KINS)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 31 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 32 reduced and sold equity positions in Kingstone Companies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.79 million shares, down from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kingstone Companies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 13 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $0.93 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.12% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. HTLF’s profit would be $33.95M giving it 12.05 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s analysts see -26.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 150,627 shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 32,103 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) has declined 47.33% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.46 million for 6.41 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $88.84 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. for 83,434 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 336,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 437,877 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 172,661 shares.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41,760 activity. McKeag Bryan also bought $41,760 worth of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.05 million shares or 0.57% less from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 71,058 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 8,063 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 10,879 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,354 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 50,494 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 21,630 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 3,099 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd has 100,033 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has 38,463 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 161,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 22,965 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stifel accumulated 324,505 shares.