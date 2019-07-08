Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) At $44.79 Forms Bottom; Lancaster Colony Has 2.27 Sentiment

Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 134 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 59 cut down and sold their equity positions in Lancaster Colony Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 14.94 million shares, down from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lancaster Colony Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 77 New Position: 57.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) formed multiple bottom with $41.65 target or 7.00% below today’s $44.79 share price. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 3,837 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 20.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c

Analysts await Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 10.59% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.85 per share. HTLF’s profit will be $34.46 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Heartland Financial USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 341,207 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 8,153 shares stake. Principal Financial Group holds 26,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 287,341 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 56,600 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 703,141 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.18% or 76,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 14,984 shares. 6,351 were accumulated by Jnba Advsrs. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 53 shares. Captrust Fin reported 204 shares stake. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 12,481 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 2% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation for 132,877 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd owns 1,579 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 329,938 shares. The California-based Dorsey Wright & Associates has invested 0.46% in the stock. Fort L.P., a Maryland-based fund reported 13,916 shares.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, CardiniÂ’s, and GirardÂ’s brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma BellaÂ’s brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister SchubertÂ’s and Mary BÂ’s brands. It has a 27.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt ViÂ’s brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, CardiniÂ’s, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name.