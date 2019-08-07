Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised Verizon Comms (VZ) Holding

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:HTLF) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Heartland Financial USA Inc’s current price of $45.34 translates into 0.40% yield. Heartland Financial USA Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 74,656 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased Verizon Comms (VZ) stake by 162.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc acquired 91,432 shares as Verizon Comms (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc holds 147,783 shares with $8.74 million value, up from 56,351 last quarter. Verizon Comms now has $227.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 9,446 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Connable Office owns 5,145 shares. 500 are held by Johnson Fincl Grp. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 8,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Earnest Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). First Trust Advsr L P invested in 0.01% or 123,546 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Shell Asset Co owns 0.02% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 19,520 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Walthausen holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 94,099 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,865 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 322,016 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Inv invested in 1.99% or 76,678 shares. Moreover, Gabelli & Invest Advisers Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Elm Advsr Lc accumulated 4,001 shares. The Michigan-based Chemical Financial Bank has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bennicas And Inc accumulated 22,347 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spinnaker invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stewart And Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Morgan Stanley holds 0.54% or 32.38M shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability reported 139,062 shares stake. Raymond James & owns 9.31 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Axa reported 2.22M shares stake. Sarasin Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 14,560 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 12.17% above currents $55.05 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.