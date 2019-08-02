Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019; Connecticut Water Service Has 0.87 Sentiment

Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 41 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced their equity positions in Connecticut Water Service Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.46 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Connecticut Water Service Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 34 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:HTLF) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Heartland Financial USA Inc’s current price of $46.91 translates into 0.38% yield. Heartland Financial USA Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 121,377 shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company has market cap of $841.42 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. It has a 41.74 P/E ratio. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for 403,894 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 39,059 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 1.04% invested in the company for 74,414 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,600 shares.