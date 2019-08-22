Heartland Financial Usa (HTLF) Share Value Rose While Paloma Partners Management Company Has Upped by $330,624 Its Stake; Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 1.14 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (HTLF) by 137.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 7,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 13,596 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 5,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Heartland Financial Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 20,407 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 4,897 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) or 30,913 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 63,754 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 55,308 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 31,795 are held by Chatham Group Inc. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Paloma Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 56,045 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 5,272 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 1,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 40,970 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Blackrock invested in 2.20 million shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 85,352 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,004 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 56,500 shares to 662,500 shares, valued at $120.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 283,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

