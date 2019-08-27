Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)

As Trucking companies, Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express Inc. 19 2.82 N/A 0.99 20.04 U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 6 0.10 N/A 0.59 8.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Heartland Express Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Heartland Express Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Heartland Express Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express Inc. 0.00% 12% 9% U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heartland Express Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Heartland Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heartland Express Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 54% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Heartland Express Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Express Inc. -1.29% 8% 2.59% -2.84% 3.77% 8.42% U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.2% -5.04% -24.7% -32.76% -61.06% -9.27%

For the past year Heartland Express Inc. has 8.42% stronger performance while U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has -9.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Heartland Express Inc. beats U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.