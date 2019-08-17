Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Trucking industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express Inc. 19 2.78 N/A 0.99 20.04 Saia Inc. 66 1.23 N/A 4.03 18.91

Table 1 demonstrates Heartland Express Inc. and Saia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Saia Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heartland Express Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Heartland Express Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Saia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express Inc. 0.00% 12% 9% Saia Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Express Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Saia Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heartland Express Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Saia Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heartland Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Saia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Heartland Express Inc. and Saia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Saia Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Saia Inc.’s potential upside is 6.10% and its consensus target price is $86.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58% of Heartland Express Inc. shares and 0% of Saia Inc. shares. Heartland Express Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 1% are Saia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Express Inc. -1.29% 8% 2.59% -2.84% 3.77% 8.42% Saia Inc. 12.42% 18.04% 18.63% 23.92% 4.02% 36.69%

For the past year Heartland Express Inc. was less bullish than Saia Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Saia Inc. beats Heartland Express Inc.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in the United States. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. The company offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 151 owned and leased locations; and owned approximately 3,986 tractors and 13,183 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. Saia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.