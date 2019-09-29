Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), both competing one another are Trucking companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express Inc. 21 0.78 45.07M 0.99 20.04 Landstar System Inc. 111 9.96 39.17M 5.86 18.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heartland Express Inc. and Landstar System Inc. Landstar System Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heartland Express Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Heartland Express Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Landstar System Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express Inc. 217,309,546.77% 12% 9% Landstar System Inc. 35,371,139.61% 36.5% 18.8%

Heartland Express Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. Landstar System Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heartland Express Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Landstar System Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Heartland Express Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Landstar System Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Heartland Express Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.54% and an $25 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Landstar System Inc. is $108.5, which is potential -3.52% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Heartland Express Inc. is looking more favorable than Landstar System Inc.

The shares of both Heartland Express Inc. and Landstar System Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 0% respectively. Heartland Express Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Landstar System Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Express Inc. -1.29% 8% 2.59% -2.84% 3.77% 8.42% Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31%

For the past year Heartland Express Inc. was less bullish than Landstar System Inc.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.