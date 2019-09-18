Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. HTLD’s profit would be $20.49M giving it 21.52 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Heartland Express, Inc.’s analysts see -7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 184,037 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 114 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 83 cut down and sold holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 148.25 million shares, up from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 42 Increased: 75 New Position: 39.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Gainers none, EverQuote and Greenhill & Co among losers – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019

The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 3.97 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.89 million for 1.73 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 15.04% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. for 8.19 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 8.93 million shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clearline Capital Lp has 1.98% invested in the company for 558,924 shares. The Tennessee-based Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn has invested 1.57% in the stock. Stanley Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 304,144 shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $656.22 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Heartland Express, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 13,891 shares. 36,963 were accumulated by Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 70,719 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,434 shares. Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). 3.21 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,063 shares stake. American Century owns 0.16% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 9.03M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 111,745 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 205,305 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 14,760 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 97,907 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Among 2 analysts covering Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heartland Express has $2500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 16.17% above currents $21.52 stock price. Heartland Express had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Seaport Global.