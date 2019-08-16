Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BSTI) Contrasting side by side

Both Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Trucking industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express Inc. 19 2.72 N/A 0.99 20.04 BEST Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Heartland Express Inc. and BEST Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express Inc. 0.00% 12% 9% BEST Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58% of Heartland Express Inc. shares and 28.59% of BEST Inc. shares. Heartland Express Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 21.35% are BEST Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Express Inc. -1.29% 8% 2.59% -2.84% 3.77% 8.42% BEST Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Heartland Express Inc. beats BEST Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.