Heartland Express (HTLD) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Its Holding by $395,694 as Market Valuation Declined; Basswood Capital Management Holds Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 20,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 194,245 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 8.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 26,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 366,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45M, up from 339,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 7.20M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Stanley, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MS); 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.2% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/03/2018 – MUFJ MORGAN STANLEY TO FIRE GLEN WOOD OVER HARASSMENT CLAIM; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 — Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 04/05/2018 – Morgan Sindall Sees 2018 Ahead of Expectations on Fit-Out Unit Strength; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 13/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,076 were reported by Bokf Na. Essex Limited Liability Co accumulated 63,423 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 179,053 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc owns 697,459 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 18,158 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nomura accumulated 769,439 shares. Twin Focus Capital Ltd Co holds 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 8,600 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 848,381 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Co reported 3.96% stake. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Davidson Inv Advisors has invested 0.67% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 144,680 shares to 293,171 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,385 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $20.49M for 18.17 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 135,411 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 1,357 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 64,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Assetmark Inc has 1,600 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 20,063 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,403 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 43,900 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Co owns 124,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Regions holds 1,486 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 23,293 shares to 590,681 shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 47,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).