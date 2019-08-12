Heartland Express (HTLD) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $30.65 Million; Hs Management Partners Lowered Position in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) by $5.43 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6.27 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.91 million, down from 7.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 39,593 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76M, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.62. About 180,688 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.67M for 20.45 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

