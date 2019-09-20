Heartland Express (HTLD) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $781,776 as Shares Rose; Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined While Sanders Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 43,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.10 million, up from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 352,452 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90M, down from 11.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.40 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $411.93 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $24.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 201,400 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $696.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 773,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,914 shares. 6,817 were accumulated by Rampart Ltd. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 26,190 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 949,237 shares. Lodge Hill reported 246,869 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 0% or 871 shares. 957,460 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.30M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of America De holds 0.03% or 4.35 million shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 21,100 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 347,617 shares. Tcw Gp stated it has 1.84 million shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,133 shares.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trucking Stock Prices Have Plummeted; Upcoming Earnings Will Show Whether That Was Justified – Yahoo! Finance News” on January 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Trucking Spot Rates Continue to Trend Ahead of Seasonality – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Grand Opening and Re-Opening of Terminals in Colorado and California – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Heartland Express (HTLD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.75M shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 203,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,579 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Pubg Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold HTLD shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) or 1.48 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 37,279 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 36,963 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 95,365 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 99,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). M&T Natl Bank Corp has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Kbc Grp Nv holds 3,035 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 73,757 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 63,883 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Fund holds 0% or 29,200 shares.