Heartland Express (HTLD) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Trimmed Position by $395,694 as Stock Price Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Holding in Cass Information Sys (CASS) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 20,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 479,885 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 8.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (CASS) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,382 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 77,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cass Information Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 17,530 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 10.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 26/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of `Money In The Bank,’ Per `PWInsider’; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,884 shares to 315,605 shares, valued at $30.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 73,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,476 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 28,313 shares to 713,442 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 31,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $20.50M for 18.88 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.