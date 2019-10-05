Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) EPS Estimated At $1.77; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) SI Increased By 4.13%

Analysts expect Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.28% from last quarter’s $1.83 EPS. HLAN’s profit would be $3.57M giving it 11.72 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, Heartland BancCorp’s analysts see 14.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 850 shares traded or 36.44% up from the average. Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) had an increase of 4.13% in short interest. TTPH's SI was 4.04 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.13% from 3.88M shares previously. With 611,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)'s short sellers to cover TTPH's short positions. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 118,412 shares traded or 167.40% up from the average. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding firm for Heartland Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in Franklin and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company has market cap of $167.27 million. The firm offers service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Another recent and important Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Welcomes Heartland BancCorp to OTCQX – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.67 in 2019Q1.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $225.41 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.