Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) Analysts See $1.56 EPS; Bluefin Trading Has Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Position

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 70.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 543,856 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 229,144 shares with $9.47M value, down from 773,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $44.27B valuation. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 57.49M shares traded or 110.69% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Analysts expect Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to report $1.56 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.29% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. HLAN’s profit would be $3.14 million giving it 12.98 P/E if the $1.56 EPS is correct. After having $1.45 EPS previously, Heartland BancCorp’s analysts see 7.59% EPS growth. It closed at $81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) stake by 582,200 shares to 665,100 valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc stake by 18,914 shares and now owns 109,214 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron Technology had 44 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Robert W. Baird maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 2.59 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Company accumulated 7,194 shares. Cypress Capital Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,923 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company holds 11,200 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 6,500 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 26,180 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Natl Pension Service invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Korea Inv Corp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.70 million shares. Sanders Llc has 0.98% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4.84M shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 77,660 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding firm for Heartland Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in Franklin and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company has market cap of $163.24 million. The firm offers service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.