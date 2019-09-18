Heartland Advisors Upped Its Position in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $2.89 Million; As Celgene Corp. (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised by $14.52 Million Its Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 157,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 413,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.19M, up from 255,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 115,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 564,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 448,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 346,781 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 616,002 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr accumulated 44,877 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 4,982 shares stake. City Comm holds 1,795 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Haverford Trust accumulated 5,432 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi invested in 0.01% or 287 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.87 million shares. Legal & General Group Plc holds 4.19M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 590,242 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co holds 45,716 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 42,523 shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares to 36,816 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,683 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 6,069 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 335,825 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). The Indiana-based Horizon Service Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Viking Fund Management Ltd Co holds 0.82% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 120,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 501,987 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.82M shares. Nordea Investment invested in 0.01% or 158,584 shares. 37,390 were reported by Palisade Asset Management Ltd. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 36,693 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 25 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Llc reported 422,652 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parametric Ltd holds 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 608,890 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 38,789 shares to 63,968 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 70,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,320 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).