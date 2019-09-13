Heartland Advisors Upped Its Position in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by $3.99 Million as Market Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Albion Financial Group Increased Its Holding

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 25,065 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, up from 23,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $234.2. About 3.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 110.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 124,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 237,880 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 113,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 56,677 shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.

