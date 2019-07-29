Heartland Advisors Upped Its Iamgold (Prn) (IAG) Position by $750,000 as Stock Declined; As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Anchor Capital Advisors Raised Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (Prn) (IAG) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.68 lastly. It is down 61.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 80,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.58 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,366 shares to 214,962 shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 42,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,619 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Group holds 94,436 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). At Bankshares holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 6,291 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 16,211 were accumulated by Court Place Ltd Com. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 169,000 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.56% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Asset Management Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 20,050 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,663 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.16% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 127,290 shares. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 300,075 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 15,650 shares. 133,011 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 430,791 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 168,200 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 131,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,752 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

