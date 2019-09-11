Heartland Advisors Trimmed Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Holding By $1.14 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Upped Rogers Communications (RCI) Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 17,545 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.81 million shares with $151.15M value, up from 2.79M last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $26.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 276,637 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 14,444 shares as Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 124,865 shares with $9.90 million value, down from 139,309 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co New now has $7.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $78.66. About 361,506 shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 6,976 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0% or 10,234 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 128,769 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 35 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,150 shares. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2.96M shares. Pzena Investment Management Lc invested in 0% or 11,008 shares. 7,780 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Asset Mgmt One owns 502 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Naples Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,440 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 128,306 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Retirement Of Alabama has 199,121 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) stake by 86,389 shares to 193,862 valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 45,804 shares and now owns 182,246 shares. Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 569,550 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability. Fil reported 15.55M shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 271,264 shares. Finance Counselors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Guggenheim Cap Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 307,953 shares. 610,253 are owned by Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 0% or 208 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 17,448 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 801,075 shares. 1,417 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 5,946 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 29,919 were accumulated by Etrade Limited Liability. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 239,834 shares to 963,996 valued at $161.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 369,350 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.