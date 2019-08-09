Heartland Advisors Trimmed Its Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stake by $1.86 Million; Share Price Rose; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut by $620,211 Its Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 58,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 225,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 283,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 614,881 shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.28 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 26/04/2018 – LUV: DROP IN BOOKINGS COST SINCE ACCIDENT $50 MLN TO $100 MLN; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 26/04/2018 – LUV CEO: 1 FAN BLADE FOUND WITH CRACKS DURING MAY 2017 REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 577 DEPARTING NASHVILLE TO PHOENIX EXPERIENCED BIRD STRIKE SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 19/04/2018 – Transport Dems: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,901 shares to 217,502 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 32,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $646.82M for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.