Heartland Advisors Trimmed Its Entegris (ENTG) Holding; Shorts at Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RCON) Lowered By 5.84%

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 24.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 51,810 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 163,432 shares with $5.83 million value, down from 215,242 last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $5.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 489,530 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14

Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCON) had a decrease of 5.84% in short interest. RCON’s SI was 191,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.84% from 203,700 shares previously. With 25,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCON)’s short sellers to cover RCON’s short positions. It closed at $0.7 lastly. It is down 53.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RCON News: 23/04/2018 – Guangqiang Chen Reports 15.1% Stake In Recon Tech; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 23/04/2018 – Shenping Yin Reports 15.2% Stake In Recon Tech; 23/04/2018 – SHENPING YIN REPORTS 15.2 PCT STAKE IN RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RECON WENYUAN CABLE 002692.SZ SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN SHENZHEN FIRM AS CONCERNING PARTIES FAILED TO REACH AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Recon Announces Procurement Bidding Results from Shenhua Group for the First 3 Months of Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Mall owners highlighted their redevelopment strategies at the annual ICSC RECon convention held in Las Vegas this week; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Rev $2.6M

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) stake by 35,007 shares to 280,262 valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 28,899 shares and now owns 85,918 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru holds 113 shares. 8,367 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Company. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 112,410 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 32,000 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 135,631 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 7,135 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 300 shares. The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Shapiro Cap Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 4.65 million shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Polar Capital Llp holds 825,608 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 751,385 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communication invested in 21,139 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $59.03M for 23.79 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Recon Technology Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Recon Technology Announces Future Gas Station’s Tripartite Strategic Agreement for Smart Gas Station Project – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Recon Technology Enters Into Sales Representation Agreement With Valvitalia SpA – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Recon Technology Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2019 – PRNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recon Updates Procurement Bidding Results from China Energy – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Recon Technology, Ltd. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 12,495 shares or 35.84% less from 19,475 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0% in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON). Morgan Stanley owns 300 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Company holds 0% or 12,020 shares.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $14.78 million. The firm offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides gas and oil production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems.