Heartland Advisors Trimmed Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) by $1.34 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.72 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 43.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,192 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 25,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 397,216 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 16,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 97,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 55,942 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $503,508 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.07% or 58,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 69,094 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 129,800 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. First LP holds 0.01% or 34,622 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Boston Advsr Ltd holds 0.25% or 60,140 shares. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 343,098 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Liability has 14,198 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 2,500 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust. 11,640 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. 7 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 680,820 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Company invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Pete Corp by 82,235 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Inv Management stated it has 2.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Founders Financial Secs Lc has 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amer Bancshares has 32,101 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co owns 8,250 shares. Carlson Capital invested 1.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alabama-based Eagle Cap Limited Co has invested 2.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fragasso Grp stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northeast Finance Consultants holds 5,014 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Marshall Sullivan Wa stated it has 16,373 shares. Olstein Management Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 15,000 shares. Scholtz & Communications Ltd Com owns 21,061 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio. Patten Inc has 7,269 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc holds 0.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 2,497 shares. Town & Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 11,750 shares to 116,031 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).