Heartland Advisors Trimmed Equity Comwlth (EQC) Position by $6.80 Million as Shares Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.07 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 108,127 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 123,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.52. About 11.50 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 94.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 212,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 225,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 203,818 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 1.15M shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 53,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.72M for 49.87 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.78 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

