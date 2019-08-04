Heartland Advisors Stake in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Has Trimmed by $14.81 Million; Hillman Co Lifted Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88 million, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 643,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 432,615 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Thornburg Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.02% or 372,032 shares. Investure Ltd Liability Company has 14,705 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 485 shares. Reliance Trust Commerce Of Delaware owns 506 shares. United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And has invested 2.71% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Citigroup owns 9,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 795 shares. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt owns 3,609 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Service holds 0.02% or 35 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 55,786 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

