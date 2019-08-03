Heartland Advisors Position in Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Decreased by $2.88 Million as Stock Declined; Murphy Capital Management Increases Stake in Bank Of America (BAC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 82,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 215,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, down from 298,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 1.64M shares traded or 101.53% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. WWW’s profit will be $44.37 million for 13.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $75,528 activity. 9,870 shares were sold by KOLLAT DAVID T, worth $354,728 on Wednesday, February 27.