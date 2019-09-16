Heartland Advisors Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG) Boosted by $2.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Pittenger & Anderson Upped Its Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 1.38 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 10,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.94 million, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.86 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 200,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 46,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,819 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,184 shares to 4,253 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

