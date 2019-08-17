Heartland Advisors Maintains Position in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN); United Capital Financial Advisers Has Upped Its Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Position by $1.22 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 260,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 671,427 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, up from 411,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 120,394 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 195,293 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.77M, up from 190,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 16,295 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 135,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings.