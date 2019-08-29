Heartland Advisors Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Position; Last Week General Motors Company (GM) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 44.29% above currents $36.96 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6800 target in Friday, August 2 report. See General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $48.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy Maintain

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 36.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 9,988 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 37,269 shares with $4.70M value, up from 27,281 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.40B valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 57,438 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 78,956 shares to 190,904 valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Dril (NYSE:DRQ) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $235,375. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Buckingham Research Upgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 30.64% above currents $116.35 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moors & Cabot has 0.06% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 6,800 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 3 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 84,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 11,958 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). National Tx stated it has 18,195 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 145 shares. Destination Wealth holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rudman Errol M reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Stifel Financial stated it has 43,832 shares. 180 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4,335 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt owns 37,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 648,254 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Invest More Than $100M to Upgrade Orion, Brownstown Plants; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INITIATES SECTION 232 INVESTIGATION INTO IMPORTS OF CARS, SUVS, LIGHTS TRUCKS AND VANS; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline; 15/03/2018 – GM to make production versions of self-driving Cruise AVs in Michigan; 04/04/2018 – GM urges ‘constructive’ U.S.-China dialogue; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER IMPORTS HAVE ERODED DOMESTIC AUTO INDUSTRY, WEAKENED NATIONAL SECURITY

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Einhorn’s General Motors Story Shows the Benefits of Buying With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union corruption case involves ex-GM official – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.77 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM Europe, GM International Operations, GM South America, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 5.89 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Opel, Vauxhall, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold General Motors Company shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 4.2% or 61.66 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Lc invested in 0% or 307 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 188,213 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Two Sigma Ltd Co reported 42,769 shares stake. Eos Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,750 shares. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 702 shares. Cna Financial Corporation owns 2.28% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 290,255 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.03% or 138,383 shares. First Financial In holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1,000 shares. Diker Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,019 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Factory Mutual Com has 0.24% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 522,600 shares. Greenlight Incorporated holds 24.03% or 9.12M shares. 1.59 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Captrust Finance holds 12,836 shares.