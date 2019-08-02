Heartland Advisors Increases Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU); Maverick Capital LTD Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Has Raised by $14.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 217,502 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 641,646 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 122.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 36,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 65,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62 million, up from 29,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $370.56. About 113,967 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsrs LP reported 0.17% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Financial Counselors holds 7,032 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 59,496 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.22% or 247,375 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.11% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Verition Fund Management Limited Com owns 5,655 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Alps has 1,102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors invested in 2,079 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 4,563 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.06% or 3,715 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.46% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 2,000 shares. 908 were accumulated by Washington Tru. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 104 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdings has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWP, ORLY, HLT, APH: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,500 shares. The insider OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88 million. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 64,511 shares to 65,719 shares, valued at $19.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).