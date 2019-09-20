Heartland Advisors Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (BG); Perceptive Advisors Increases Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 149.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298.66 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $93.09. About 302,118 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 49,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 135,041 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, up from 85,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 313,146 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N CEO SAYS WILL EXPORT US SOYBEANS TO ARGENTINA “IF MARGINS JUSTIFY IT”; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 5,738 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,408 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 2,635 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 5,093 shares. Eam Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 35,159 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 21,877 shares. American Century holds 0% or 23,373 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 286,141 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 408,935 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 52,453 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 25,907 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 116,445 shares stake. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 3,150 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 224 shares.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, MRTX, RMBS – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 58,323 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $114.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,970 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $77.64 million activity. Shares for $71.27 million were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,763 shares to 662,227 shares, valued at $21.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 212,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,738 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glencore Agriculture Limited joins ADM, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO International and LDC in industry-wide initiative to modernize global agriculture commodity trade operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.