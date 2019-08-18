Heartland Advisors Increases Position in Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT); Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Its Holding in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by $1.22 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 141,719 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 130,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 27,955 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 282.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 32,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 2.82M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,600 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koninklijke Philips Nvr (NYSE:PHG) by 953,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78M shares, and cut its stake in Health Insurance Innovatio (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $160,186 activity. Northern Richard bought 111 shares worth $4,038. 113 shares were bought by Bickel Paul J III, worth $3,922. The insider Brown J McCauley bought $2,360. $3,922 worth of stock was bought by TASMAN NORMAN on Monday, July 22. $3,922 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Heitzman Donna L. 61 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $2,109 were bought by Herde Carl G.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 90,845 shares to 588,003 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 168,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.