Heartland Advisors Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX); Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised M & T Bank (MTB) Stake by $7.03 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in M & T Bank Corporation (MTB) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 44,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 120,398 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.91 million, up from 75,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in M & T Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 671,744 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 44,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 130,398 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 85,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 1.39 million shares traded or 53.27% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr owns 565 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Lc accumulated 9,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc holds 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 4,920 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,579 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 56,827 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 19,582 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Citizens Bank Co has 26,806 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,367 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 99 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund owns 2,669 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 41,645 are held by Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 21,439 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.68% or 149,895 shares. Foster And Motley reported 5,105 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 27,101 shares to 455,416 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 59,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,744 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DGX vs. LHCG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company owns 24,199 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 2,124 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested in 2,885 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 17,630 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc stated it has 115,620 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). First Personal Financial stated it has 54 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 3,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 53 shares. Girard Ltd holds 0.1% or 3,527 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.18% or 474,688 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Shufro Rose & Lc holds 4,132 shares.