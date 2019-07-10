Heartland Advisors Increases Position in Mdu Res Group (MDU); Forest Hill Capital Cut Its Position in Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) by $1.35 Million as Share Value Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 187.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 292,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 448,918 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 156,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 632,847 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 68,692 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares to 93,850 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 42,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $125,755 activity. Spurling David A had sold 711 shares worth $22,484.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.45M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 20,741 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 68,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 282,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Parametric Assocs Limited Company owns 81,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 24,522 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 39,990 shares. Boston has 147,614 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Brighton Jones Ltd accumulated 23,540 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 101,952 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Menta has 0.16% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 12,524 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 615,263 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 3.05 million shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Raymond James Associate owns 79,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP reported 23,180 shares. 7,861 were reported by Magnetar Fincl Ltd. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Ghp Inv Advisors holds 38,881 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Communication has 45,300 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 2.02M shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 400 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 467,742 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 0.86% or 448,918 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 168,200 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 81,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE).