Heartland Advisors Increases Holding in Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT); Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Main Street Research Has Trimmed Its Stake by $894,740

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 09/03/2018 – Facebook To Exclusively Broadcast 25 MLB Games — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 23/03/2018 – #DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 07/03/2018 – The ad industry isn’t moving away from Facebook despite reports about fake news and Russian trolls; 20/03/2018 – Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook’s highest executives; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,719 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 130,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 35,822 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8,647 shares to 97,149 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL) by 8,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 31,533 were accumulated by Motco. Moreover, Maple Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,339 shares. 2,695 were accumulated by Research And Com. 95,800 are held by Bridgeway Capital Management. Perkins Coie reported 1,470 shares. Contrarius Invest accumulated 1.08M shares or 9.41% of the stock. Orrstown Financial invested in 0.01% or 43 shares. Bell Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,262 shares. 28,029 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd reported 31,062 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Northstar Gru has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ami Investment Management invested in 25,842 shares. Owl Creek Asset Limited Partnership has 152,263 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 53 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $83,074 activity. 135 shares valued at $4,667 were bought by TASMAN NORMAN on Friday, June 21. On Friday, February 1 LECHLEITER RICHARD A bought $17,372 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 500 shares. Bickel Paul J III bought $4,019 worth of stock. 133 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $4,839 were bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III. 134 shares were bought by Priebe Stephen M, worth $4,632. Shares for $1,141 were bought by Brown J McCauley.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 34,866 shares to 512,996 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 212,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,129 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).