Heartland Advisors Increased Its Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) by $1.30 Million; Cim Raised Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 420,795 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 128,214 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 66,068 shares to 830,199 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.82 million activity. Shares for $50,173 were bought by Stockinger Richard C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 73,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Magnetar Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Rbf Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 15,020 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 73 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 292,464 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 15,785 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Captrust Fincl stated it has 200 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 17,925 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 16,276 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

