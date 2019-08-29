Heartland Advisors Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Has Raised by $3.98 Million as Share Price Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased by $2.38 Million Its Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $362.93. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 44,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 130,398 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 85,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.8. About 321,088 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.65 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,267 shares. Bath Savings owns 1,826 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Dsam Prns (London) holds 2.81% or 50,919 shares. Northstar Group stated it has 1,098 shares. Iberiabank Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 2,182 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,733 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited owns 2,259 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davis R M has 22,246 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 30,528 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 14,517 shares stake. Birmingham Management Al reported 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, American State Bank has 1.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,668 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has 740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corp holds 1.66% or 20,218 shares in its portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14,444 shares to 124,865 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 90,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,003 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).