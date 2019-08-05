Heartland Advisors Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Has Increased by $3.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Ithaka Group Has Lifted Its Position by $2.81 Million

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32M, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $8.84 during the last trading session, reaching $257.02. About 1.74 million shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 44,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 130,398 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 85,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.71. About 497,826 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Desai Chirantan Jitendra also sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 16,971 shares to 265,997 shares, valued at $42.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,235 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glynn Mgmt Lc has 9.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 199,667 shares. 54,890 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Westfield Management LP owns 879,244 shares. Telemus Capital Lc invested in 0.11% or 6,000 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny invested 2.74% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Virginia-based Sands Capital Management Limited Co has invested 4.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westpac Corporation has 12,819 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Atria Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hl Fincl Limited has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,228 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Grassi Invest accumulated 27,270 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corporation reported 128,068 shares. Cibc accumulated 6,864 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited has 0.25% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 136,889 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 34,417 shares to 393,760 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,432 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).