Heartland Advisors Has Upped Iamgold (Prn) (IAG) Stake By $750,000; Liberty All Star Equity Fund Has 1.6 Sentiment

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Iamgold Corp (Prn) (IAG) stake by 12.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 250,000 shares as Iamgold Corp (Prn) (IAG)’s stock rose 22.64%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 2.27M shares with $7.88 million value, up from 2.02 million last quarter. Iamgold Corp (Prn) now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 5.68 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 48 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 30 reduced and sold stakes in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 28.33 million shares, down from 29.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund for 1.25 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 832,875 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 4.61 million shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Regent Investment Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 135,500 shares.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 503,598 shares traded. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) stake by 16,343 shares to 80,812 valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) stake by 24,310 shares and now owns 458,995 shares. Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) was reduced too.

