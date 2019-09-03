Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Its Equity Comwlth (EQC) Position as Stock Value Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose While Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raised by $374,300 Its Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 58,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 225,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 283,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 348,236 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.62 million for 49.50 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Redemption of 5.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth (EQC) CEO David Helfand on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 378,856 shares. Kistler holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 369 shares. M Hldgs has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 95,473 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 8,564 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.81% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Grp Inc Inc reported 3,079 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 148,212 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 17,856 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charter Com has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Everence Incorporated has 0.38% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10,912 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 27.46 million shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 326 shares. Hudson Valley Adv holds 25,991 shares.