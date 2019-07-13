Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) as Market Valuation Rose; Barr E S & Co Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $311,571 as Valuation Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 14,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,865 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, down from 139,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 221,227 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,008 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,616 shares to 264,970 shares, valued at $37.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,073 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 67,759 shares to 71,700 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 486,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).