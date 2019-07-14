Heartland Advisors Has Raised Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $1.53 Million as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Alexandria Capital Llc

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 28,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,918 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 57,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 789,823 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,810 shares to 1,386 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,279 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C V Starr holds 1,500 shares or 8.69% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,335 shares. Roberts Glore Company Il holds 0.92% or 827 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.24M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Lc owns 835 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company owns 2,782 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Scholtz Company Ltd Liability holds 4,475 shares or 5.31% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc invested in 3.91% or 2,109 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 20,857 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Lp has 23,310 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 574 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Trust Co has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 107 are held by Pecaut & Company. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 2,637 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe And has 2.31% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Acropolis Inv Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 2,888 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bennicas Assoc has 0.67% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Parametric Associate Limited Com holds 354,168 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 34,615 shares. Whitebox Advisors Llc has invested 1.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Assetmark reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Ltd Co invested in 50,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.03% or 7,114 shares. 105,879 are held by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Llc has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 55,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Lp invested in 28,323 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 27,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,416 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

