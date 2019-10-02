Heartland Advisors Has Raised Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $703,150; Strs Ohio Cut Holding in Cbs Corp. Cl. B (CBS) by $968,632

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. Cl. B (CBS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 19,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 83,903 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 103,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Cbs Corp. Cl. B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 64,749 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Require 90% of CBS Directors to Approve Certain Actions; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI WOULD DEVELOP NUCLEAR BOMB IF IRAN DOES, MBS TELLS CBS; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family’s Voting Power Over CBS — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – WKRG: CBS EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance pictures of bombing person of interest; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 16/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s National Amusements Moves to Amend CBS Bylaws; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 160,207 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, up from 145,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 69,081 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.47 million for 7.40 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark Holdings Corp (NYSE:ARMK) by 8,493 shares to 11,514 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 459,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.